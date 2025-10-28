India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, has reportedly started to respond to people's messages through his phone. In a press conference on Tuesday, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav delivered a promising update on Shreyas' health, saying the batter is to be kept under observation for a few days but is replying and talking on the phone, which is a good sign. Shreyas was shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital on Monday and is now in a stable condition, easing concerns over his health.

“The first day I got to know he was injured, I called him. Then I found out he didn't have his phone with him, so I called the physio, Kamlesh Jain. But I have been talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. Agar woh reply kar raha hai (If he is able to reply over the phone), that means he is stable. It's looking good...the doctors are there already. They will keep him under observation for a few days. However, he has been replying and talking to everyone, which is good,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match conference, ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalization.

Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

It is understood that BCCI's head of medical services, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, in his communication to the board, commended the on-field medical staff for their swift and efficient response, which helped avert a potentially critical situation.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that Iyer's family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover.

With PTI Inputs