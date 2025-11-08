India captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed his team's collective effort and bounceback ability after clinching a 2-1 T20I series win over Australia, despite rain causing a washout at The Gabba. India 52/0 in 4.5 overs before the match was abandoned due to lightning and heavy showers. “The way everyone chipped in and the way we came back from 0-1 down, credit to all the boys. Was a good series with bat, ball and in the field as well. Both fast bowlers and spinners know their job very well. Jasprit Bumrah-Arshdeep Singh is a lethal combination.”

“And then Axar (Patel), Varun (Chakravarthy) coming in doing what they do best. And Washi (Washington Sundar) coming in handy in the last game. They've played a lot of T20 cricket now, they bring a lot to the table and are backing themselves,” said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With India set to face South Africa and New Zealand in T20 series at home before the T20 World Cup takes centrestage, Suryakumar felt the team's depth is a ‘good headache to have'.

“Good headache to have - lots of players have been doing really well. Playing three strong teams - Australia, SA and NZ - going to be a great buildup before the World Cup. I saw recently what happened with the women's team winning the WC in India, unbelievable support (from the crowd). Going to be a good challenge, exciting tournament, but it's still far away. Two more series to go,” he added.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledged India's dominance and the weather disruptions that caused the games in series to be abandoned twice. “Can't remember the last time we played and had so many rain interruptions. All in all a great series. India obviously won the games when it mattered, congratulations to them.”

Marsh highlighted the adaptability within Australia's squad and the importance of building depth ahead of a T20 World Cup. There's a lot of learnings to take forward. The adaptability and flexibility in our group and the squad we're trying to build in a WC year has been amazing.”

“Guys have come in, done really well, played their roles, that's all we can ask for. Always moving parts in international cricket, especially with an Ashes coming up, but overall great attitude. Our squad, at full strength, is a pretty settled team.”

“Looking ahead to what next is there for him, Marsh said, “The Big Bash is there for the guys to enjoy and hopefully the Scorchers win. Good question (on who will captain in the T20 World Cup - him or Pat Cummins). I think I'll be there.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)