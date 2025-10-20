Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the DLS method, which is used in cricket when rain affects the game. The same method was used during the India vs Australia 1st ODI in Perth on Sunday, where rain interruptions caused the match to be reduced to a 26-overs-a-side affair. Interestingly, after India scored 136/9 in 26 overs, the target for Australia was set at 131. The five-run difference was due to the DLS method. Australia easily chased down the target in 21.1 overs.

"I don't think too many people understand that method but it's been there for a long time. There was an Indian who had come up with the VJD method, which I thought was a lot better because it made things even for both the teams. And the BCCI uses the VJD method in domestic cricket, not sure now," Sunil Gavaskar said on India Today.

"Maybe that is something they need to look at and they need to push to make sure when a rain interruption takes place, both teams feel whatever target is given to you will be a lot fairer."

Gavaskar also backed Rohit and Kohli to come good in the next two ODIs. While Rohit could score only 8, Kohli was out for a duck.

"India is a very, very good team. India won the Champions Trophy about four to five months ago. Don't be surprised if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a gap so the more they play and practice now in the nets with some good throwdowns from the reserve bowlers, they will be back amongst the runs. And once they are back amongst the runs, India's total will be 300-320 plus," said Gavaskar.