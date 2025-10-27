India's star batter Virat Kohli got back to form with a sublime 74 not out against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The knock came as a huge relief for the veteran player, as he had scored two consecutive ducks in the series before bringing up the unbeaten fifty. What surprised many during the game was Kohli's honest reaction after he scored his first run of the series in the third game.

Kohli arrived at the crease after Shubman Gill departed in the 11th over, as India were chasing a below-par target of 237 runs against Australia. He walked in to a standing ovation from the SCG crowd, and on his first ball from Josh Hazlewood, he stepped forward and clipped it to mid-wicket. Kohli celebrated his first run with a fist pump. For a man who has 51 ODI centuries - the most by any player - this reaction was quite surprising and showed the pressure he was under.

Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth spoke about Kohlli's celebration.

"That sporting nature is the greatness of this great man (on the celebration after getting off the mark). He smiled like he had scored a century. So even after the two ducks, he had that sense of humor yet had the determination as well. He also makes batting look very easy by constantly rotating strike and giving strike to Rohit Sharma. Because of it, the bowlers are clueless," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

The ex-India player further heaped praise on Kohli's stature, his fitness as well as his mindset.

"A young Virat Kohli was just steadying his place in 2011 when we won the World Cup. From there to reach the level he has now, it's unbelievable. Think about the mindset required for it. He is still so fit, be it fielding, running between the wickets and just his overall presence in the field. Just his presence is a vibrant presence. In a run-chase, you'll never find someone like Virat Kohli," he said.

"In the Sydney Cricket Ground, everyone stood up for Virat Kohli and gave him a standing ovation. That is the respect he has earned world over because he has done such fantastic things. The Australian crowd and the Australians just love him because his record in Australia is amazing and outstanding across formats," Srikkanth added.