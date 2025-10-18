India captain Shubman Gill has opened up on his camaraderie with veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, on the eve of the 1st ODI against Australia in Perth. Both Rohit and Kohli are set to play under Gill's leadership for the first time ever during the three-match ODI series, starting October 19. The series marks the return of the two stalwarts of the sport who will be seen in action for the first time in the Indian jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.

Amid all the outside chatter, Gill insisted that his equation with Rohit has not changed despite the captaincy change. The same is the case with Kohli, a player whom Gill idolised during his formative years as a cricketer.

"Whatever the narrative might be there outside, there has been no such thing between us. It is just like old times. He is very helpful, and he always shares his experiences. I have been asking him for his suggestions. I asked him, 'What would you have done on this wicket if you were the captain?' I like to pick the brains of other players," Gill told reporters in Perth on Saturday.

"I have a good equation with both Virat and Rohit bhai. I always take their advice, and they are not hesitant when it comes to giving their take," he added.

The 25-year-old, who has impressed so far as captain in Tests, expressed his excitement on learning more in terms of leadership from the two former India captains.

"I am sure there would be so many moments in this series where I would be able to learn from them. If I get in a difficult position, I wouldn't shy away from taking advice from them," he added.

However, Gill admitted that he has big shoes to fill in order to carry forward the legacy of his predecessors.

"Definitely, very exciting. Big shoes for me to fill in to carry forward the legacy of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. So many experiences and so many learnings I have had," said Gill.

"I have had numerous conversations with both Rohit and Virat on how to take the team forward and what kind of culture they want for the Indian cricket team. I think those learnings and experiences would help our team going forward," he added.