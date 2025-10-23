Rohit Sharma scored a fighting 73 for India against Australia in the second ODI. Even as Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) continued to struggle in the top order, Rohit top-scored for India with an innings that included two sixes and seven fours. However, his effort went in vain as India lost the match by two wickets. During the post-match presentation, new ODI captain Shubman Gill was asked about Rohit Sharma's performance in the second ODI.

“(On Rohit Sharma) It's never easy coming back and playing competitive cricket after a long break. The initial phase was very challenging, but I'm very pleased with the way he batted. He fought through the early stages. I'd say he missed out on a really big knock,” Gill replied.

The young skipper also expressed disappointment with the team's fielding. “We had just enough runs on the board. It's never easy to defend that kind of total when you drop a couple of chances. In the first game, the toss was more crucial because of the rain. But in this game, I wouldn't say it mattered as much since both teams played nearly 50 overs. The wicket was doing a bit more initially, but I think it settled nicely after 15–20 overs,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian batter to score 1,000 runs in India-Australia ODI matches on Australian soil. He reached the milestone in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. Competing with him is Virat Kohli, who currently stands second with 802 runs in the race to become India's highest run-scorer against Australia in ODIs.

In 21 matches, the “Hitman” has scored 1,071 runs against Australia on their home turf, at an average of 56.36 and a strike rate of 89.32, including four centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 171*.

Rohit played a brilliant knock of 73 runs off 97 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 75.26. The standout moment of his innings was undoubtedly two massive pull shots that sailed into the stands for sixes off Mitchell Owen.

Now, in 275 ODIs and 267 innings, Rohit has scored 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69, with 32 centuries and 59 fifties, and a best score of 264. Sharma also surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly to become India's third-highest run-getter in ODIs.

He overtook Ganguly, who scored 11,121 runs in 308 matches at an average of 40.95, with 22 centuries and 71 fifties.

