Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill laid out his expectations for stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Both star batters have not played for India since the Champions Trophy final in March but are expected to feature in the first ODI encounter in Perth. Rohit found himself in the headlines recently after he was removed as India's ODI captain. Gill became the new captain, while Shreyas Iyer was appointed vice-captain. Ahead of the series, Gill said that both Rohit and Virat have won many matches for the side in the past and the expectation from the seasoned veterans is simply for them to use their experience and 'do their magic'.

"Expectations, I mean, they are someone who have won so many matches for us in the past and they have been playing for 10-15 years. They have won matches with the experience they bring to the table. It is something that every captain and every team wants. That's what we are looking forward to, just want them to go out there and do their thing. Do their magic," Gill said on JioHotstar.

The last time Virat and Rohit played an official cricket match was during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Following India's 2-0 Test series victory over West Indies, Gill spoke at length about the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Gill claimed that India have been playing 'one of the best ODI cricket' in the last two to three years and added that the side is excited to go out and play in Australia.

"I think we've been playing one of the best ODI cricket in the past two to three years, and nothing changes for us," said Gill.

"It is more or less the same ODI team that has been playing. We are very excited to go out there and play in Australia," he added.