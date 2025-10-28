India batter Shreyas Iyer underwent surgery and has been recovering since in Sydney, according to a report by Cricbuzz. Shreyas suffered a spleen injury during the third ODI encounter against Australia and had to be hospitalised. However, he remains stable and out of the ICU. According to the report, Shreyas required surgery after he suffered a ruptured spleen while taking a catch during the match in Sydney. The surgery was reportedly a minor procedure but he was instructed to rest for at least five more days. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian team management in Australia, which had assigned him a doctor, have been closely monitoring his condition through Dr. Rizwan Khan, the Indian team physician," the report claimed.

The BCCI is also reportedly arranging travel for a member of Shreyas' family to Sydney. The report revealed that the cricketer has been taking phone calls and was eating home-cooked meals that were arranged by local friends.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav shared an update on Shreyas Iyer.

"We spoke to him on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out he didn't have a phone. Then I called my physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don't know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable. It is looking good. He is talking and everything is normal. Shreyas said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. He has been replying and talking to everyone, so it is good."

"We are not doctors. When we saw him from outside, we thought he was normal. But none of us were there. Only those who were there could tell us. They told us that after going inside, we felt that we have to take care of him. He was rushed to the specialist. They told us what had happened. After that, when we talked to him, he started talking normally. We felt that he is fine now because doctors and physios told us that whatever happened was unfortunate. This has never happened. It is very rare, but Shreyas is also rare. Rare things happen with rare talent. But it's okay. God has supported him. He is recovering really well. Doctors are supporting him. BCCI have shown full support. He will recover soon, and we will take him home with us," he added.

(With IANS inputs)