Indian cricket team batter Shreyas Iyer will be out of action for 2 months as he recovers from a near-fatal injury that he suffered during the third ODI match against Australia in Sydney. The official release from BCCI stated that Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen that led to a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The cricketer was admitted to the hospital in Sydney and when the BCCI medical team realised that Shreyas had internal bleeding, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). While he is currently stable and out of the ICU, BCCI sources revealed that he will not be back in action before January 2026 and that means Iyer will miss the entireity of the South Africa series.

"We are monitoring Shreyas' situation. Will go by the medical advice. As of now it looks like he will be fit to play in January. He will be kept in Sydney for as long as he gets fit to fly home," BCCI sources told NDTV.

Earlier, the BCCI shared full details about Shreyas Iyer's injury.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," the official release said.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress."

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also opened up about his teammate's situation.

“The first day I got to know he was injured, I called him. Then I found out he didn't have his phone with him, so I called the physio, Kamlesh Jain. But I have been talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. Agar woh reply kar raha hai (If he is able to reply over the phone), that means he is stable. It's looking good...the doctors are there already. They will keep him under observation for a few days. However, he has been replying and talking to everyone, which is good,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match conference, ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.