Shreyas Iyer, Indian ODI cricket team vice-captain, has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital, according to a report. Iyer suffered internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third India vs Australia ODI on Sunday. Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch while running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have injured his left rib cage in the process.

A report by news agency PTI said: "Iyer fainted in the dressing room and his vital parameters were alarmingly low. He was rushed to the hospital soon after, with scans revealing he sustained a 'laceration injury to the spleen.' The BCCI medical team acted swiftly after Iyer's vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room. The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added.

Now, a new report in Cricbuzz has stated that Iyer has been moved out of the ICU, and his "health remains delicate but stable."

"Sources say Iyer is out of danger, although he appears to have suffered some internal bleeding from the impact while taking the catch of Alex Carey off Harshit Rana. He was immediately admitted to a hospital in Sydney, with travelling Indian team doctor Dr. Rizwan Khan constantly by his side," the report added.

"A few local friends have also been keeping him company, and a family member may fly to Sydney from Mumbai once the visa formalities are completed. The family was unable to apply over the weekend, delaying the process slightly."

The BCCI has also released a statement on Iyer's injury.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region... He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

"The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."