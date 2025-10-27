India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney following an injury during the third ODI against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed. Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. A BCCI statement confirmed that Iyer is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. Understanding the nature of Iyer's injury, however, Iyer's parents have applied for urgent visas in order to join their son in Sydney, sources have told NDTV.

The BCCI, in its report, quashed concerns around Iyer's injury, saying the Board's medical team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress.

Iyer sustained an injury while taking a catch off a Harshit Rana delivery on Saturday, landing awkwardly on his left side, specifically his elbows and ribs. The injury was immediately apparent. After completing the catch, Iyer was visibly distressed, clutching his ribs, and required the assistance of medical staff to leave the pavilion.

This injury places his participation in the upcoming South Africa ODIs at home, scheduled to start on November 30, in serious jeopardy. Fans are hoping for a swift recovery, as Iyer, alongside KL Rahul and Axar Patel, is considered a backbone of India's middle order.

Iyer's value to the team has been clear through his recent performances. During the current series, he managed 72 runs in two games, including a crucial 61 off 77 balls in the second Adelaide ODI, where he combined with Rohit Sharma for a century partnership.

His recent form has been exceptional. This year, across 11 matches and 10 innings, he has amassed 496 runs at a stellar average of 49.60, striking at 89.53. This tally includes five fifties and a top score of 79. Crucially, this strong run of form included the ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, where he finished as India's top run-scorer and the overall second-highest, with 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60 and two fifties.

