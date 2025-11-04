Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann termed India opener Abhishek Sharma a serious batting talent and hoped the home team bowlers would get him out cheaply to thwart the visitors' chances of clinching the T20I series. Following his exploits in the Asia Cup in the UAE, where he emerged player of the tournament, Abhishek showed true grit in the second game at Melbourne where he crafted a 37-ball 68 at a time when Indian wickets fell like ninepins. The five-match series is keenly poised at 1-1 with a lot hinging on Abhishek in the remaining two games.

"Well, hopefully Xavier Bartlett or one of the quicks, Benny (Benjamin) Dwarshuis can take his (Abhishek's) wicket in the first couple of overs. He's a serious talent and just goes so hard from ball one. It's going to be a great spectacle on Thursday, but hopefully the boys can get him cheaply," left-arm spinner Kuhnemann, who could get to play his fifth T20I on Thursday, told cricket.com.au.

Kuhnemann, 29, said he found a remarkable similarity in how Australia and India play their cricket.

"Yeah, I think the way they're playing is sort of similar to how we're playing as well. So yeah, very explosive. I think from ball one now, the game's changing rapidly.

"It just goes hard from ball one... I think taking wickets is crucial for both teams in the middle order." Kuhnemann opined that more cricket should be played in Gold Coast given that the place was producing some great talent and was fast becoming the new hub of cricket.

"Yes, I definitely think Gold Coast is definitely a hotspot and the population is growing rapidly and we're producing some good cricketers here, so I think the more gams the better." Kuhnemann believes the Carrara Oval could buck the trend of low-scoring games in the series.

"The wicket (here) gets better and better every year, so I'm expecting a nice wicket and a high-scoring game." On whether a good performance from him in the next two games could open the IPL door for him, Kuhnemann said getting a good contract for a slow left-arm bowler is a bit difficult.

"I'd love to play (the IPL). It's pretty tough to get a gig as a spinner. So, no, I don't really think about it too much. I sort of love playing cricket anywhere around the world, if it's in England, India. So, yeah, it's something I don't really think about too much."

