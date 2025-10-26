Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already made a strong case for themselves when it comes to inclusion in India's squad for 2027 ODI World Cup. While Kohli regained his form after two consecutive ducks with an unbeaten 74 in the third ODI against Australia, Rohit finished the three-match series as the top run-scorer. The stalwarts stitched together a stunning partnership as India beat Australia by 9 wickets. Gavaskar pointed out that Rohit and Virat playing the series against Australia was a clear signal that they want to be part of the World Cup squad and added that if they are available, Rohit and Virat should be included in the squad.

“The moment they made themselves available for this trip, it was clear they want to be there for the 2027 World Cup,” Gavaskar said on India Today.

“And irrespective of what happens between now and then — whether they score runs or not — with the ability and experience they possess, if they're available, they'll be certainties in the squad. With this kind of form, you can write their names straight into the World Cup squad for South Africa 2027.”

Both Rohit and Kohli now play only one format after retiring from Tests and T20Is, and their careers have become a matter of intense speculation of late.

On Saturday, the two legendary batters joined forces yet again to save India from a series whitewash with their unconquered 168-run partnership, leading the side to a consolatory nine-wicket win in the third ODI here.

"Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I'm not sure if we'll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve," Rohit said after being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Rohit hit a magnificent 121 while Kohli produced a 74-run knock in India's victory.

"We started afresh in Perth — that's how I look at things," he added, acknowledging the challenges of touring Australia.

(With PTI inputs)