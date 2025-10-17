Rohit Sharma, the former India captain, is at an interesting phase of his career. He is no longer the skipper in any format and at 38, it can be safely said that Rohit is in the final phase of his international career. The 2027 World Cup is still a couple of years away, and whether he can continue till then is the question. Rohit's long-time teammate Dinesh Karthik says the ex-India skipper will be crucial for the 2027 World Cup.

“I think from the moment he lost that 2023 World Cup final, his dream was to be a captain of a team that wins a World Cup — which he achieved in 2024 in the Caribbean,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz. “That fire is still burning, and he wants to win the 50-over World Cup.”

"If you look at Rohit's stats since the 2023 World Cup — upwards of 1000 runs at an average of 48. We all know the strike-rate. Rohit the batter is extremely crucial with the 2027 World Cup coming up...yes it's a few years away, but I have no doubt, if he puts his heart and mind to it, which he has...He is coming back from a break. I'm really looking forward to seeing Rohit Sharma, the batter.

Karthik added that Rohit's aggressive batting in the Powerplay will be crucial. "When he is in form, he's absolutely poetry in motion — especially in the Powerplay, when he takes on bowlers fearlessly and sets up a solid platform for the rest of the innings,” he said.

“Rohit has evolved beautifully. He's not just playing for milestones anymore — he's setting the tone for the team. That kind of selfless intent has been refreshing to see. Even in that World Cup final, the way he batted up front showed what he brings to Indian cricket.”