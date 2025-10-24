As the cricketing world looks ahead to the 2027 World Cup, subtle yet significant indicators suggest an increasing gap between the hunger levels of two of India's biggest cricketing stalwarts -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While both possess immense talent and a burning desire for success, recent actions paint a compelling picture of Rohit's intensified dedication to remain a part of India's ODI setup, especially with the next ODI World Cup in mind, while Kohli is seemingly lacking a drive of similar intensity. Correcting the mistakes he made in the first ODI against Australia at Perth, Rohit bounced back with a 73-run knock in Adelaide. For Kohli, the story remained same as he registered two successive ducks.

Rohit arrived for the Australia ODI series with a lot of preparation under his belt. The journey started with a huge transformation programme, long before the Indian team boarded the flight to Australia. Reports indicate a remarkable commitment to fitness, with the Indian skipper shedding an impressive 11 kilograms. This wasn't a last-minute effort; the 'Hitman' worked with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for months, a huge testament to Rohit's meticulous preparation.

Extended Nets For Rohit A Sign Of Commitment

His dedication extended to the nets, where he was consistently the first to arrive for both sessions ahead of the crucial Adelaide ODI. This proactive approach wasn't merely about ticking boxes; it translated into tangible adjustments in his game. After a modest 8-run knock in the first ODI at Perth, Rohit demonstrably altered his approach in the second ODI against Australia, adopting a more conservative method to thwart the early threats posed by Australia's world-class pace bowling attack.

In the process, the former India skipper showcased a willingness to adapt and evolve. This level of physical and technical refinement speaks volumes about his long-term vision and renewed focus.

Kohli Over-Reliant On Foundation

In stark contrast, Virat Kohli's recent activities suggest a slightly different trajectory. Concerns were raised when Kohli opted not to fly to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his mandatory fitness tests. Instead, he flew into India just before the team's flight to Australia.

Furthermore, his absence from the optional nets session on the eve of the Adelaide ODI against Australia, a match where he later registered a duck, has not gone unnoticed. While Kohli's legendary fitness is undeniable and has undoubtedly been a cornerstone of his prolonged career, there's a growing perception that he might be relying heavily on this foundation without reinforcing it with the necessary match practice and extra efforts in the nets.

The sword is hanging over him, with a top talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting on the bench. Yet, Kohli hasn't shown the urgency to brush off the rust from his bat. His duck in Adelaide, following a similar result in Perth, further highlights the potential impact of this approach.

The narrative emerging is one of a re-energised Rohit, meticulously preparing his body and game for the demands of international cricket, with a clear eye on the 2027 World Cup, the only ICC white-ball event he hasn't won in his distinguished career. His actions speak of a hunger to rectify past disappointments and lead from the front, in comparison to Kohli, who probably doesn't have the same hunger for the quadrennial event, having already won it in 2011.