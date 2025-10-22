As India prepare to bounce back in the ODI series against Australia, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has defended the team's underwhelming batting display in Perth, attributing the loss more to difficult weather conditions than batting flaws. The first ODI was marred by frequent rain interruptions, damp conditions, and a tacky pitch that made shot-making difficult for both sides. Kotak said that the stop-start nature of the game unsettled the rhythm of India's top order and prevented them from building partnerships, as the team now looks to reset ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide.

The Indian top order, featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, faltered in the first ODI, managing little resistance against the Australian attack. Kotak, however, insisted that the stop-start nature of the game and damp conditions played a major role.

"To be very honest, it was more weather," Kotak said after India's optional training session in Adelaide. "The last game, for anybody batting first, it was difficult. There were multiple breaks, and every two overs you were going in and out-it's tough to plan in such situations."

"Perth's unseasonal rain had interrupted play several times, creating a sticky surface and heavy air that aided movement off the pitch. "You don't know how many overs you'll bat. Four or five breaks make it hard for batters to settle," Kotak added.

With India now shifting from the west coast's cooler conditions to the milder climes of Adelaide, the focus turns to rebuilding momentum. The weather for the second ODI is expected to be partly sunny with 25% chances of rain, a high of 18 degree celsius and a low of 8 degree celsius-still on the cooler side in early Australian summer.

Despite Kotak's weather defense, there is an acknowledgment within the camp that India's top three need to shoulder responsibility. "You definitely need two or three partnerships in a 50-over game to get 250-plus," Kotak said. "That's the plan anyway."

The call is clear-India's seasoned batters must convert starts into stands, especially as conditions begin to ease. After the Perth stumble, the Adelaide Oval offers a truer surface and a chance for redemption.

As Kotak summed up, the mood in the camp remains upbeat: "We got a good session yesterday, thankfully it stayed dry for a few hours. Preparation has been good. Now it's about execution and building those partnerships."

With clearer skies and lessons learned, India will hope the weather-and their top order-finally cooperate in Adelaide.