Silence fell across the Adelaide Oval on Thursday as Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive duck in the ongoing ODI series against Australia — the first instance of back-to-back ducks in his illustrious 50-over career. After recording an eight-ball duck in the ODI series opener against Australia in Perth on Sunday, Kohli walked into the Adelaide Oval, one of his favourite venues, aiming to change his luck and take control of the game.

Considering his record at the venue over the years, experts, fans, and pundits expected the seasoned cricketer to do well with the bat in the second ODI. In what is likely to be Kohli's final appearance at the iconic Adelaide Oval, the Indian veteran was outsmarted by the young Xavier Bartlett to continue a dismal ODI series so far.

Kohli has a brilliant record at the famous ground, averaging 52.70 in Tests and before the second ODI, he was averaging 61 in the white-ball format.

Fans could not hold back their emotions and were quick to share their reactions on social media. While some were disappointed with Kohli's fortunes, a few criticised him.

"Watching Virat Kohli walk back for a duck feels like a punch to the heart. The man who once carried India with pride now walks off too soon — cricket can be so cruel," a user wrote in an X post.

"Our misery is turning funny because who the hell thought that there will be a possibility that Kohli can go through this series scoring 0 runs,” stated a fan.

In a classy move, the Adelaide Oval celebrated Kohli's brilliant career, standing and applauding him as he walked off. Kohli then raised his right arm to acknowledge the crowd.

“Even when he walks back on a duck the crowd still stands and claps. Because some players are not judged by runs they're celebrated for the legacy they have built over years. That's the respect Virat Kohli commands not just as a cricketer, but as an emotion,” another fan wrote.

“Sad way to end his last innings at Adelaide. A ground where he has dominated everytime,” a fan posted.

A user anticipated Kohli's exit from international cricket and wrote, “Retirement loading... But yeah enjoying every moment of him playing cricket.”

Some criticised the 36-year-old after he recorded consecutive ducks in the ongoing series and made harsh comments about the senior cricketer.

"To be honest Virat kohli has gotten enough chances and sympathy. Out of form is different thing but taking for granted is something serious. He is now degrading his name only,” wrote one.

"Virat Kohli... cricket is not for you anymore. please retire.. go spend time with your family. let youngsters take your spot.. and also stop crying about not getting time with your family,” a user wrote.

“#ViratKohli Chapter over All PR activists stop promoting him. He can take a long walk to London,” wrote another user.

“Kohli is completely finished. Age and eyesight issues have caught up with him,” mentioned another user.

Kohli has yet to score a run in the current ODI series, having recorded ducks in both matches so far. With only one game remaining in the 50-over series, scheduled for Saturday, Kohli is expected to seize his chances and silence the critics.

