Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal will play all three formats for the national side in the near future. Chopra pointed out that he has performed quite well in T20Is in the past and considering the consistency that he has shown, he should be given a chance in ODI cricket ahead of Abhishek Sharma. Jaiswal performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies as he slammed a superb 175 in the second match. He has played 26 Tests, one ODI and 23 T20Is for the Indian cricket team till now. Chopra went on to claim that fans may end up not missing Rohit Sharma once Jaiswal start opening the innings with Shubman Gill in white-ball cricket.

"It's just a question of when, not if. Yashasvi will play across formats very soon. He's already impressed in T20Is and scored a century too. He's been consistent in the IPL and was part of the T20 World Cup squad. After that, Shubman Gill moved ahead due to leadership responsibilities,” he said on YouTube.

“Gill became part of the Asia Cup side, but Yashasvi's turn will come. You can't keep him waiting for long. There's talk about Abhishek Sharma's inclusion in ODIs, but I think Yashasvi should get his chance first. If he opens with Gill, people might not even miss Rohit,” he added.

Chopra also claimed that Jaiswal's best Indian Premier League (IPL) season has not arrived yet and backed him to score 750-800 runs in a single edition of the competition.

“In T20s, I don't think we've seen his best yet. He's got the talent and the hunger. A 750 or even 800-run IPL season is definitely on the cards for him,” Chopra said.

“Whenever Yashasvi gets an opportunity, he makes the most of it. Once he cements his spot, you won't miss others. By the next World Cup, he'll likely be a regular starter in the XI,” Chopra concluded.