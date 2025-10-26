India's star ODI opener Rohit Sharma was quite emotional while leaving Sydney, Australia, at the end of the three-match ODI series. The right-handed batter departed on Sunday after scoring a sensational 122 not out at the Sydney Cricket Ground a day earlier. It was Rohit's 33rd ODI century. His knock helped India register a consolation nine-wicket victory against Australia. The player shared an emotional post on social media as he prepared to take his flight from Sydney. "One last time, signing off from Sydney," wrote Rohit, posting a picture of himself entering the departure gate at the airport.

One last time, signing off from Sydney pic.twitter.com/Tp4ILDfqJm — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 26, 2025

Rohit Sharma has always cherished playing in Australia, and after a challenging ODI series against the old rivals, the former captain admitted on Saturday that there might not be another trip for him and Virat Kohli to their cricketing heartland.

Both Rohit and Kohli now play only one format after retiring from Tests and T20Is, and their careers have become a matter of intense speculation of late.

On Saturday, the two legendary batters joined forces yet again to save India from a series whitewash with their unbeaten 168-run partnership, leading the side to a consolatory nine-wicket win in the third ODI.

"Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I'm not sure if we'll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve," Rohit said after being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Rohit hit a magnificent 121 while Kohli produced a 74-run knock in India's victory.

"We started afresh in Perth - that's how I look at things," he added, acknowledging the challenges of touring Australia.

Rohit also stressed the importance of experience and mentorship at this stage of their careers.

"You expect tough pitches and quality bowlers in Australia. Playing here is never easy. We couldn't win the series, but there are plenty of positives. It's a young side, and there will be a lot of learnings.

"When I came into the squad, seniors helped us a lot; now it's our job to do the same. We need to guide them, create game plans, and go back to basics, which I still do every time I play here," he said.

For Rohit, the connection goes beyond results.

"I've had great memories here - from the SCG to Perth. I love playing here and hope to continue doing what I do," he said, highlighting his enduring love for Australian cricket and its passionate crowds.

(With PTI Inputs)