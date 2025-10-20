Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's much-hyped comeback to the Indian cricket team after over seven months ended on a disappointing note in Perth on Sunday. Rohit scored 8, while Kohli was out for a duck in the first ODI against Australia, which India went on to lose by seven wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin had some advice for them. "For their good, I think they can focus a bit more on preparation, especially in terms of playing games before going on tours. But that is not entirely in the hands of the players - it needs to be planned by the team management. It's too early to talk about Virat and Rohit because there are a few more games. My only worry for them is: can they get more game time?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel after the first ODI between India and Australia.

The star spinner, who has been a long-time teammate of both Rohit and Kohli, highlighted the challenges they face going forward:

"It is not going to be easy for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I really hope they get some kind of flow because they haven't played any cricket recently. They practised separately and then came for this tour," Ashwin said.

"I've said this before as well - it's going to be incredibly tough for both of them. If they are to walk this path for the next two years, they will have done tremendously well."

Ashwin emphasized the importance of planning when it comes to international tours:

"If you are going on an international tour, planning is necessary. We've often travelled overseas 10-15 days before the series begins, travelling in 2-3 batches. That definitely can be done," he added.

He also commented on Kohli's approach to fitness and the importance of staying sharp with the bat:

"I saw Virat's interview where he spoke about maintaining fitness - and yes, that is a very important facet. But hand-eye coordination, which is so important for batting, cannot be ignored. Knowing Virat, he must have worked on that, but you have to be at the top of your game - especially as you get older, and especially when you're playing only one format. It was lovely to see Rohit looking really, really fit."