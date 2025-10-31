Shubman Gill was in full flow during India's first T20I against Australia at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 37 off just 20 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six, before persistent rain forced the umpires to call off the game. Gill looked in sublime touch, dispatching the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground. Impressed by his fluent innings, former India batter Aakash Chopra remarked that no one has the right to question Gill's place in the side, given his performances this year.

Gill had come under scrutiny after being named vice-captain in India's T20I squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, despite Sanju Samson's strong performances as an opener. His return to the T20I setup after a year-long gap saw Samson being pushed down the order, sparking widespread criticism.

To make matters worse, Gill endured a mediocre Asia Cup campaign, scoring just 127 runs in 7 matches at an average of 21.16. While his T20I form has been underwhelming, he has consistently impressed in Tests and ODIs throughout the year.

"There was no question about his class, and in my opinion, there was no question about his form as well. There was a slight backdrop about the Asia Cup. Sanju Samson was opening. You have been made the vice-captain in T20 cricket, which means you will open now. So Sanju Samson, who has scored three centuries, won't get a chance," said Chopra during a discussion on Star Sports.

"So suddenly you start asking questions. If you write a new story, there are some subtexts to it, there are some questions. It was about how he would move forward after the middling performance in the Asia Cup. Otherwise, no one has the right to ask questions after the 2025 Shubman Gill has had," he added.

Before rain played spoilsport in the first T20I, India had scored 97 runs at the loss of one wicket in 9.4 overs. The side will face Australia in the second game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31.

