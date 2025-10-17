Rohit Sharma is back in India colors after over seven months. On March 7, India's unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy concluded on a fairytale note with Rohit being named Player of the Match for his rollicking 76 (83b) in the final against New Zealand. The batting masterclass became Rohit's last act as the Indian ODI captain, as the selectors opted to promote Shubman Gill in the leadership hierarchy, beginning with the three 50-over fixtures in Australia starting in Perth. After the Champions Trophy, Rohit played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and now is back in the Indian team.

Before the series, Rohit practiced at the Mumbai maidans. During one such match, Rohit hit a six that reportedly hit his car. The official broadcasters on Thursday posted a video of Rohit practicing in Perth and superimposed it with a caption, "No Lamborghini was harmed in this video." Notably, Rohit owns a Lamborghini car.

Touchdown Perth

Hit the nets

No cars damaged (IYKYK )@ImRo45 is all set to get things rolling Down Under! #AUSvIND 1st ODI | SUN, 19th OCT, 8 AM! pic.twitter.com/SBxjadYHcZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 16, 2025

The decision from the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee was met with mixed reactions. While a section of fans and former cricketers welcomed the decision, the other half strongly rejected it. Mishra is seeing the positive side of Rohit featuring solely as an opener and feels the former skipper will be able to express himself more freely.

"I believe it is good for Rohit that the pressure of captaincy is not on him anymore. He has the freedom. He has to focus on his performance and helping the team win. He can help Gill with different aspects of the captaincy," Mishra said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

For Gill, the leadership duties have come thick and fast since May. After Rohit called it a day in the Test format with a brief message, the 26-year-old was tasked to lead India for a gruelling five-match Test tour of England. He walked the talk, piled up a record-shattering 754 runs at 75.40, with a career-best 269, as the series concluded level at 2-2.

With a long-term perspective in mind, Mishra believes it is better for Gill to start early, considering he would mature much faster and lead India for years to come.

"I think it is good for Gill. He has been captaining in the IPL for the last two years. He has led top players across the globe. It is good that Gill is being looked at as the captain. Since he has been handed the captaincy early, he will mature quickly and can serve India for a long time. Gill should enjoy and look to mature as quickly as possible," Mishra added.