Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami fired back at BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar as row over his exclusion from the upcoming white-ball series against Australia continued. It all started when Agarkar said that he did not have any update regarding Shami's fitness after the squad was announced for the ODI and T20I series. In response, Shami took a slight dig at the selectors by saying that his availability for Bengal in Ranji Trophy proves he is fit and it is not his job to update the panel about his fitness. During the NDTV World Summit 2025 on Friday, Agarkar was asked about the entire episode and he said that if Shami is fit enough to represent India, he would have been considered for selection.

Shami doubled down on his stance and at the end of the third day's play during the Ranji Trophy encounter against Uttarakhand, Sportstar quoted him as saying - "Let him say whatever he wants. You have seen how I bowled. It is all in front of your eyes".

Shami produced a fiery spell of fast bowling, grabbing four wickets to pave the way for Bengal's emphatic eight-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy Group C clash on Saturday.

Resuming the final day at 165 for two with skipper Kunal Chandela batting on 68 and Bhupen Lalwani on 12, Uttarakhand lost the plot once Shami got into his rhythm.

The out-of-favour India pacer exploited the morning conditions superbly to return figures of 4 for 38 from 24.4 overs, while Akash Deep and Ishan Porel bagged two wickets apiece as the visitors were bundled out for 265.

Shami first trapped Chandela leg-before for 72 to open the floodgates, before returning to dismiss Abhay Negi, Janmejay Joshi and Rajan Kumar in a fiery post-lunch burst.

From a steady 173 for 2, Uttarakhand lost their last eight wickets for just 92 runs to be bowled out for 265.

Prashant Chopra (82) and Chandela were the only batters to show resistance, adding some respectability to Uttarakhand's total before the innings folded up in the 97th over.

Chasing 156 for victory, Bengal cruised home in just 29.3 overs, with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran leading from the front with a fluent 71 not out off 82 balls. He hit six shots to the fence, remaining in control of his innings and the home team's chase.

(With PTI inputs)