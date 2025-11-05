Australian batter Matthew Short is relishing the opportunity to face "world-class" Indian bowlers in the ongoing T20 series but admits adapting to spin in subcontinental conditions will be crucial as he prepares for next year's T20 World Cup. Short has been an integral part of the ongoing limited over series as Australia look to finalise its squad for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka during February to March next year.

"There's always ways to improve. Probably looking at the World Cup, looking at India and Sri Lanka is probably my game against spin. Probably needs a little bit of work," Short said ahead of the fourth T20I.

"Especially if you look at our squad and the power hitters we've got through the middle, Tim David and Glenn Maxwell and Mitchie Owen, Marcus Stoinis, you know, guys who have had that experience in India before and have that real power game against spin. So, yeah, it's obviously a challenge and playing for Australia is not easy. So, yeah, we'll have to wait and see." India and Australia are locked 1-1 in the five-match series with the fourth T20 scheduled here on Thursday.

While the first match was washed out, Australia won the second by four wickets before India levelled the series with a five-wicket victory.

"Conditions are going to be a lot different (during World Cup). But India have brought out a pretty strong side, probably the strongest side. So, it's been nice to kind of get our match-ups against them and see how they go about it. You know, they're obviously number one for a reason. They bat really low.

"They've got world-class bowlers. So, it's been awesome to face up against India here in Australia. But, the conditions and game plans are going to change when we get over to India." Primarily a top-order batter, Short said he doesn't mind moving down the order if that helps him find a place in the World Cup squad.

"It would be massive. I missed out in the one in the West Indies. I was a travelling reserve. But I love playing cricket for Australia, no matter if it is a World Cup or a series like this.

"So I'm happy sort of just taking what I'm getting, whether that is at the top of the order or through the middle. We'll just wait and see and hopefully keep playing for Australia as much as I can," he said.

"Personally I think I'm suited to the top of the order. But, yeah, having conversations with selectors and coaching staff, I think looking forward to the T20 World Cup. I know that sort of top four, top five is going to be pretty locked," said the 29-year-old, who impressed as an opener in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"So if I was to make the 11 in the World Cup, the chances are throughout the middle and lower order. So, we're probably using this series to see guys in different positions and really looking ahead to that World Cup." Reflecting on the challenges of batting down the order compared to opening, Short said: "It probably changes a little bit. Obviously, when you open the batting, you've got all 20 overs to face. So you could probably ease your way into the game.

"But coming in through the middle and later in the innings, you pretty much have to go from ball one. It is just having that intent straight away from ball one and trying to score as many as you can as quickly as you can and hopefully really back in that innings.

"A lot of guys say it's the easiest spot (at the top) to bat, while the ball's still nice and hard and only two fielders out. So, yeah that's probably the other challenge in coming through the middle and at the end of an innings with all the fielders out of the ring. So, there's plenty of challenges down the order." In the remainder of the series, Australia will be without their premier pacer Josh Hazlewood, who will now shift focus to Ashes preparation, but Short is confident the rest of the bowling unit can deliver.

"Any game's crucial, no matter what the scoreline is. Any game against India is massive. We're really looking forward to playing here on the Gold Coast. It's going to be an awesome crowd if any of the other matches are to go by. So, really looking forward to it.

"He's (Hazlewood) one of the best bowlers in the world and any time you lose that from your team, it is a big loss. But we've got a great squad together and hopefully other guys can stand up and get the job done."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)