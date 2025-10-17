Rohit Sharma has undergone a significant change when it comes to his fitness. The 38-year-old, who often bore the brunt of criticism and trolling regarding his fitness, recently shed 10 kilograms of weight ahead of his impending comeback in India colours for the three-match ODI series against Australia. Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who often works with Rohit, has now revealed that the opening batter was indeed affected by constant talks regarding his fitness, especially after images of him at an airport had been circulated on social media.

In September, Nayar had posted a picture in a gym with Rohit, with the caption - "10,000 grams later... we keep pushing".

"There were a lot of talks about him putting on weight and a few images of him coming out of the airport. So, it was about changing all of that and in a lot of ways to be healthier, faster and fitter," Nayar said, speaking on Star Sports about Rohit's fitness journey.

Silenced every doubt with discipline and sweat! @ImRo45's commitment levels are truly commendable!



WATCH HIM AUS IND | 1st ODI | SUN, 19th OCT, 8 AM



[Rohit Sharma, Indian Cricket Team, Abhishek Nayar pic.twitter.com/DRevh26Ua2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 16, 2025

The 38-year-old is set to play for India after a gap of seven months, having last featured in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, where he led India to the title with a 'Player of the Match' performance.

In between, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket in May. He has now also lost his ODI captaincy to 26-year-old Shubman Gill.

Rohit will be 40 by the time the 2027 Cricket World Cup comes around. However, despite doubts over his India future, Rohit appears to have made a huge effort to improve his fitness and extend his playing career.

Rohit's captaincy tenure concluded with him as statistically India's most successful ODI skipper. Rohit won 75 per cent of his matches as India's ODI captain, leading them to the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, where India suffered a heartbreaking defeat.