Once again, there was no place for Kuldeep Yadav as India named an unchanged playing XI for the 2nd ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first, while also announcing a couple of changes in the team despite the win in the series opener at Perth. On the contrary, India didn't make a single change in the team despite being humbled in the last game. Kuldeep, touted by many as the game-changer India need in the middle-overs, had to warm the bench again.

"We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains, starting and stopping. The weather looks good today, and hopefully, there will be no stoppages today. Batting first, hopefully we'll get plenty of runs on the board. And then get some movement under lights when we have the ball in our hands. We are going with the same team," Shubman said after losing yet another toss.

Australia, on the other hand, brought in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Xavier Bartlett in place of Nathan Ellis.

"We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully, both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Alex Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis," Marsh said after winning the toss.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj..

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.