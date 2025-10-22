It was a poor return to the Indian colours for Virat Kohli as he failed with an eight-ball duck in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday. Making a comeback to international cricket after a gap of seven months, the India veteran was welcomed with some tight bowling attack from Australia. Mitchell Starc dismissed him with a delivery outside off-stump. Kohli chased the fuller ball and ended up getting a thick edge to the fielder at backward point. Former India batter and ex-assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said that Kohli won't be affected by that dismissal and will continue playing in "one way only" that is, "with passion and aggression".

"Whatever time I have spent with him, he knows to play in one way only, with passion and aggression. He will back himself. There will be a lot of discussions about him playing deliveries outside the off-stump. He will go back and visualize. He will meditate and come into his zone," Nayar told Star Sports.

"He will try to get back the thought process of the old vintage Virat Kohli. He will try to get that mindset. He will try to play with freedom. The result is not in your hands. He will pay attention to the process. Whatever he has been known for, he will try to bring that Virat to the ground," he added.

When asked if Kohli would be able to counter Australia's star pacers Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the second ODI, Nayar said that bowlers are more keen to bowl back-of-length balls outside off-stump to India's No.3. He added that a lot would depend on the mindset with which Kohli comes out to bat.

"I would want him to win, but I always believe that you don't prepare for failure but for success. Whomever you ask, they will say that when Virat comes, the attempt will be to bowl back of the length outside off-stump, with short balls in between. Virat and the opposition know that," Nayar said.

"It's about execution and handling pressure. It's about the start you get. If Virat comes to bat after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have scored 70 runs in the first 10 overs, the case is different. If he comes at the start, the case is different," he added.