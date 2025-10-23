Something that had never happened before to Virat Kohli came true for the batting great on Thursday. After an eight-ball duck in the first India vs Australia ODI at Perth, Virat failed to deliver a comeback at Adelaide in the second ODI-where he has an exceptional record. He was trapped leg-before-wicket by pacer Xavier Bartlett for a four-ball duck. This was the first time Virat Kohli was dismissed for ducks in consecutive innings in his ODI career.

After the match ended, Ravichandran Ashwin posted a cryptic photo. It read, "Just leave it," along with the logo of a sportswear giant. Many social media users perceived it as a hint directed at Kohli.

Following his second successive duck at Adelaide Oval, Kohli raised his hand, waving goodbye to fans while walking back to the pavilion, fueling speculation about his future. As he made his way back, the 36-year-old batter received plenty of applause from the Aussie crowd, who had gathered to witness what many believed to be his 'Last Dance' at the venue.

Virat acknowledged their applause by raising his hand, gloves in hand, as if bidding farewell. While this was likely his final match at the venue, his gesture sparked speculation about something bigger-suggesting that retirement from ODIs may be around the corner after two successive ducks.

This year, Virat has played nine ODIs, scoring 275 runs in nine innings at an average of 34.37, with one century and two fifties. He played an instrumental role in India's ICC Champions Trophy win in March, scoring 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, including a century against Pakistan and a majestic 84 against Australia in the semifinals.

However, having not played ODIs since then may have led to a lack of rhythm and form-something the batter will hope to rectify to keep his 2027 Cricket World Cup dream alive.

As for the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. They currently lead the series 1-0.