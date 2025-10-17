Former India batter Sanjay Bangar named his team for the side's first ODI match against Australia that is set to take place on October 19 in Perth. He picked India's ODI captain Shubman Gill as an opener with Rohit Sharma, with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul following them in the batting order. Bangar named Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as the spin-bowling all-rounders, while fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy also found a place in his team. Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav, the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025 with 17 scalps to his name, was snubbed from the XI picked by the former India star.

Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana completed the team of Sanjay Bangar for the first ODI against Australia.

Have a look at his XI here - Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.

The ODIs have generated a buzz as it is Rohit and Kohli's first international outing after India's Champions Trophy triumph in March. The future of the two stalwarts has become a subject of intense speculation especially after Gill's elevation to ODI captaincy.

Both of them have already retired from Tests and T20 Internationals but are believed to be keen on continuing at least till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill, who also leads the Test side, has been supportive of the idea in his media interactions since taking over the ODI reins.

"The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India...players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few," Gill said.

"There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes," he had stated about the duo's 2027 prospects during a recent Test series win over the West Indies at home.

(With PTI Inputs)