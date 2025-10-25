India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The focus will once again be on Virat Kohli as India take on Australia in the third ODI encounter in Sydney on Saturday. India were defeated in the first two matches in the series - a 7-wicket loss (DLS) in Perth followed by a 2-wicket loss in Adelaide. Kohli has not scored a single run in the series till now with two ducks in two matches. With the growing chatter over his ODI career, this will be a chance for the star India batter to score big. Kuldeep Yadav is also expected to play for India after he was not included in the playing XI for the first two matches.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be played on October 25, Saturday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match be held?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)