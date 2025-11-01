India pacer Arshdeep Singh shared a cryptic Instagram post on the eve of the third T20I against Australia in Hobart. The 26-year-old did not find a place in the playing for the washed series-opener in Canberra, as well as the second game in Melbourne, which India lost by four wickets on Friday. Despite the track at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) extra bounce, the managed decided to persist with an extra spinner. For the unversed, Arshdeep (101) is the only Indian pacer to pick 100 or more wickets in T20Is.

On Saturday, the left-arm pacer took to Instagram and shared a post on his story that highlighted the theme of karma and consequences.

"Whatever kind of seeds you plant (your actions), you will harvest the same (result)," Arshdeep's video message read.

Following the defeat in the second T20I, India great Ravichandran Ashwin spoke on Arshdeep's omission from the playing eleven, saying going by his records the left-arm pacer should be the second choice fast bowler after Jasprit Bumrah.

"Arshdeep Singh's name should be the second name on your fast bowlers' list if Bumrah is playing," Ashwin said on the Ash ki Baat show on his YouTube channel.

"If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep becomes your first bowler on that team list. I just cannot understand how Arshdeep Singh keeps missing out from the eleven in this side. I don't really get it." While Ashwin understands that Harshit Rana added a bit of value with the bat but on a track like MCG, India's all-time highest wicket-taker in T20Is cannot possibly be kept out of the scheme of things. He feels Arshdeep's non-selection shouldn't be mixed with Harshit's batting prowess.

"Of course, Harshit Rana had a decent day with the bat. He batted decently but this is not about him at all. It's about Arshdeep Singh. The performance he put in the T20 World Cup in 2024, after that he has consistently found ways to stay out of the team. He has been benched so many times that he has lost a bit of rhythm," he observed.