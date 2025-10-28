After losing the three-match ODI series 1-2, India aim for redemption in the upcoming five T20Is against Australia. The first match of the series will be played on Wednesday in Canberra. In the T20Is, the entire focus will be on India's batting unit, especially on opener Abhishek Sharma, who is widely known for his hard-hitting performances. In the Asia Cup 2025, the 25-year-old opener emerged as the highest run-scorer with 314 runs in seven matches and also played a crucial role in India's title win.

Ahead of the T20Is, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar stated that Abhishek would be the dominating one in the highly anticipated battle between him and the Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

"If Abhishek Sharma is in form, Hazlewood will be out of form. The way he bats, he is known to hit the first ball for a four or a six. If you instill fear in the powerplay, it continues throughout the innings. That is Abhishek Sharma's impact on the game. If he bats six overs, India will score between 60 to 80. It will ease the pressure for his batting partner, while it will increase for the opposition," said Nayar on Star Sports.

"It will be a big test for him, especially against Hazlewood, who is in good rhythm and extracting extra bounce. However, I feel that he has got enough experience by playing in the IPL and in South Africa," he added.

For the unversed, Hazlewood was at his absolute best in the recently-concluded ODIs, where he troubled he troubled the India batters with his brilliant bowling.

Nayar further stated that the upcoming T20Is are a good opportunity for Abhishek to establish his name as a successful batter on the Australian soil.

"He has a fearless mindset and will want to make a name for himself in Australia. This is a good chance for him, as it is very satisfying to earn respect in Australia. From how much I know him, he would want to make a name for himself here," he said.