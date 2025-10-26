A rather peculiar part about Shubman Gill's short captaincy career has been his wretched luck when it comes to the toss. Gill has captained 10 matches (seven Tests, three ODIs) in 2025, losing the toss in all but one match. Gill ended a six-game streak of losing the toss in the second Test against West Indies earlier in October. However, fate did not favoured him when it came to the spin of the coin thereafter, as Gill lost all three tosses in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia Down Under. Speaking on the matter, Gill made a humorous remark.

"Mere ko gharwale bhi bol rahe hai, kuch na kuch toss ke liye (Even my family is also asking me to do something regarding the toss)," said Gill, when asked about it at the post-match press conference after the third ODI.

In ODIs, India have extraordinarily lost 18 tosses in a row, in a streak stretching back to the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shubman Gill on Saturday said the masterly innings of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped him register his maiden win as India's ODI skipper, terming the nine-wicket romp against Australia in the third match a “near-perfect game.” Rohit Sharma (121 not out) notched up his 33rd ODI century, while Virat Kohli (74 not out) provided steady support as India chased down Australia's modest 236 with nearly 11 overs to spare.

“We had a near-perfect game. The chase was pleasing to see. Rohit and Kohli have done it for so many years, and it was a delight to watch. It was a special win on a special ground,” said Gill in the post-match presentation, even though India lost the three-match series 1-2.

Gill lauded pacer Harshit Rana, who bagged four wickets, and spinners for keeping the Aussies quiet in the middle overs.

“We pulled things back in the middle overs. Our spinners contained (batters) in the middle and pacers took key wickets. Harshit bowled fast in the middle overs, we need that quality,” he added.

Australian skipper Michell Marsh applauded Rohit and Kohli for playing special knocks but rued the fact that they could not convert a good platform of 195 for three with around 15 overs remaining.

“We've seen Rohit and Virat do that over 10 years against lots of teams. We needed one more stand in the back-end of our first innings. We had a great platform at 195 for three.

