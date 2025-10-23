Virat Kohli's terrible run of form continued as the Indian cricket team star batter was dismissed for a duck in the second ODI encounter against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. This was the second consecutive duck for Kohli after he failed to score in the first ODI clash in Perth as well. It was also the first time since his debut back in 2008 that Kohli registered two consecutive ducks in ODI cricket. He came out to bat in the 7th over of India's innings and although he played the first three deliveries from Xavier Bartlett with caution, the fourth one nipped back and crashed into his pads. The umpire raised his finger without any doubt and even Kohli decided to not go for the review as his innings came to an end.

Kohli made a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia, alongside Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year.

However, before this match, Virat's numbers at Adelaide in ODIs have been fine, with 244 runs in four innings at an average of 61.00, with two centuries and a best score of 107.

Both of his centuries have been historic, one being against Pakistan in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, making him the first Indian to crack a WC ton against the arch-rivals.

Currently, Kohli (51 tons in ODIs) and Sachin (51 in Tests) are equal owners of record for most centuries by a batter in a single format. One more century would mark his 52nd century in ODIs, marking the most centuries by a batter within a single format.

Earlier in the match, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI.

Australia kicked off the three-match ODI series against India with a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Perth Stadium in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

