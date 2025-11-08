Indian cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav took a cheeky dig at the Asia Cup trophy controversy after the series win over Australia. The fifth T20I encounter between India and Australia was washed out in Brisbane and the Suryakumar-led side clinched the five-match series 2-1. Following the win, Suryakumar said that it was great to finally hold the trophy - a dig at the Asia Cup final where the India celebrated the win without the trophy despite winning the final. India won the summit clash

“It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy. Felt it in my hands, when I was handed over the trophy for the series victory. A few days back another trophy arrived in India our women's team has won the World Cup. That trophy has also arrived back home. It feels great and getting to touching this trophy as well feels good,” Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the cricket boards of India and Pakistan have managed to "break the ice" on the Asia Cup trophy dispute and will work towards finding a plausible solution in the coming days, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI after meeting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of an ICC gathering in Dubai.

The Asia Cup Trophy wasn't presented to India by Naqvi, who also happens to be the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson, after the winning team refused to accept it from him due to his anti-India position.

Suryakumar Yadav's men defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 event held in Dubai on September 28.

"I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia told PTI on Saturday.

"It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet," he added, assuring that a solution will be worked out soon.

While Saikia didn't wish to name any ICC official, it is reliably learnt that deputy chairman Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta initiated the discussions between the two cricket boards.

"Definitely, in coming times, if things go in a positive way, the issue will be sorted at the earliest," Saikia sounded positive.

(With PTI inputs)