Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to take India's ODI captaincy away from Rohit Sharma and handed it to Shubman Gill, doubts have surrounded Rohit's India future. However, the 38-year-old showed that class is permanent during the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Australia. Rohit top-scored for India in both the second and the third ODI, which included a match-winning 121 in the latter. He was ultimately named the Player of the Series as well. Following his recent performances, former India cricketer and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has stated that there can be no doubt over Rohit's selection for the Cricket World Cup 2027.

"Rohit is a certainty for the 2027 World Cup. We can't play without him and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma has lost 11 kgs and looks super fit. It was the old Rohit Sharma, with the touch game. He was batting with such ease and playing the ball so late," Srikkanth stated, speaking on his YouTube channel.

In the second ODI, Rohit overcame tough conditions to slam a gritty 73-run knock.

However, it was the third ODI where Rohit looked to be back at his fluent best. The experienced opener slammed an unbeaten 121 as India defeated Australia by nine wickets.

Rohit also showed his sharpness in the field during the series, taking a couple of excellent catches.

"Don't bring up this whole age issue that he (Rohit) is touching 40. He's fit, batting well and catching brilliantly at slips. What else do you need? He's playing with such ease like he did in the 2019 World Cup. The only thing is he didn't get to the seventh or eighth gear and kept going at third and fourth gear," Srikkanth said.

Srikkanth advised the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to lock in Rohit and Kohli's spots for the World Cup 2027. The duo stitched an unbeaten 168-run partnership during the third ODI.

"If I was the chairman of the selection committee, today itself I will go to them and say, 'Just be fit for the 2027 World Cup and win us the trophy'," Srikkanth said.