India's veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli silenced their critics with an impressive show in the third and final ODI against Australia. The duo forged an unbeaten 168-run stand for the third wicket to help the Shubman Gill-led side outplay Australia by 9 wickets in the dead rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Rohit smashed 121 not out, while Kohli contributed an unbeaten 74. Both players failed in the first game but bounced back brilliantly later in the series.

Rohit, who started the series with a 14-ball 8, scored 73 in the second game and followed it up with a sensational century. Kohli, on the other hand, registered two consecutive ducks before capping off the series with a gritty fifty.

Both the players were at their free-flowing best, delivering a formidable display to help India avoid a series whitewash against Australia on Saturday.

Rohit picked up from his impressive show in the second ODI and played an even more chanceless knock, notching his 33rd ODI hundred. He is third in the tally for most hundreds in the format, behind Kohli (51) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Meanwhile, Kohli's unbeaten 74 saw him surpass Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in Men's ODI history. Currently boasting 14,255 runs from 305 matches, Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time tally.

While speaking about the two veteran players, South African legend AB de Villiers said that many people want to see the duo's downfall. He added that such individuals try to push Rohit and Kohli down.

"I don't what it is about people. I don't know if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbling out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why? Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives for their country and this beautiful game of cricket. This is the perfect time to celebrate them," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"They have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for what reason I have no idea. Obvoiusly, I am referreing to the minority becase I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. And it is a fantastic time to celebrate them once again," he added.