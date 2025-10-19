Former Australia star Aaron Finch has given a huge statement regarding the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two veteran India batters have already called time on their T20I and Test careers and remain active only in ODIs. With two years left for the next Cricket World Cup, uncertainty looms over the future of the players. Will they participate in the mega event? Will they be available for it? Such questions have taken center stage as India face Australia in a three-match ODI series.

Many former cricketers and pundits of the game have also suggested that the duo should also play domestic cricket to stay in rhythm. Finch, however, thinks otherwise. He is of the opinion that the players' participation in domestic cricket would not impact their chances, and it will all depend on their own desire.

"I don't think it necessarily comes down to playing so much domestic cricket. I don't think that would change their chances or the way they approach it at all. The odd game here or there, just to make sure that they're ticking over in a competitive environment," said JioStar expert Finch, while replying to a Hindustan Times query during a media day ahead of the first ODI.

"But you know that they're going to be hitting thousands and thousands of balls behind the scenes, away from the cameras. So, yeah, if the desire is still there, and if the performances are there, there's no reason why they won't," he added.

Rohit and Virat face a huge challenge as they will turn 40 and 39, respectively, by Cricket World Cup 2027. However, Finch wants to see both the star players playing the mega event.

"I would love to see them both play in that 50-over World Cup in 2027. That'll be up to the selectors, the coaching staff, the captain and their performances. That's what it comes down to. I think that any time you have the experience that they bring, but are also pushed by the next generation of players coming through, it's really exciting because it keeps the depth of the squad so strong. And no doubt India have got that," said Finch.

"So, what are the challenges that they face? Probably just the amount of cricket. No doubt that will have its challenges. But you know that neither of them will leave any stone unturned. If there's a desire for them to both get there, and they've indicated that, then you know that they're going to be hitting enough balls," he added.