The Ro-Ko show was in full swing on Saturday. Both greats played vintage knocks as India beat Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI in Sydney. Rohit Sharma struck his 33rd ODI century, while Virat Kohli made a fighting half-ton. Rohit shared a vital 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill (24) for the opening wicket before joining forces with Kohli (74* off 81 balls) for another unbroken and productive 168-run stand as India chased down the target in 38.3 overs.

Rohit will turn 39 in six months, while Virat Kohli will be 38 next month. There has been retirement talk surrounding the two greats. After the match, Rohit confirmed that this might be the duo's last tour to Australia.

"Yeah, I've always loved coming here. I enjoy playing cricket here in Australia. Fond memories of 2008 and a nice way to finish, getting that knock and getting that win as well. I don't know if we'll be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here. You know, a lot of good memories, bad memories, but all in all, I'll take the cricket that I played here," Rohit Sharma said after the match.

With Australia having taken a 2-0 lead and the series out of India's grasp, the Shubman Gill-led side ensured it wasn't a bilateral series whitewash. Rohit and Virat stitched an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

In pursuit of a modest 237-run target, Rohit and captain Shubman Gill provided India with a sturdy start, blending aggression and caution to keep the scoreboard ticking. After two failures, Gill appeared well poised for an extended stay at the crease.

However, after the powerplay concluded and fielding restrictions were lifted following the 10th over, Josh Hazlewood found a faint edge from Gill, which flew to wicketkeeper Alex Carey and ended his promising knock on 24 (26).

Virat Kohli, who was yet to open his account in the three-match series after two ducks on the trot, gently flicked his first ball for a single. A smile appeared on his face as he crossed the non-striker's end and celebrated the moment with a fist bump as the crowd applauded and cheered.

Virat never looked back and lived up to his title of 'Chase Master'. The duo unfurled their refined strokes to decimate Australia's pace attack. Adam Zampa, who had orchestrated India's downfall with a four-wicket haul earlier in the series, found himself at the receiving end of Rohit's brute force.

Rohit remained circumspect early on and brought up his fifty in 63 deliveries. He then upped the ante, taking just 42 more balls to reach his 33rd ODI ton. Virat, on the other hand, used his wrists masterfully to accumulate runs and brought up his 75th ODI half-century.

The fate of the contest was sealed, and Virat struck the winning boundary to notch a consolation win for India with more than 11 overs to spare. As the spectators revelled in the masterpiece, Rohit and Virat returned unbeaten on 121 (125) and 74 (81), respectively, as the series concluded 2-1 in Australia's favour.

