Former India batter Aakash Chopra shared his concern for the way the team management has been handling young all-rounder Nitish Reddy. The injury prone player has been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the five-match series against Australia due to neck spasms, the BCCI said on Wednesday. Reddy, who was ruled out of the third ODI against Australia in Sydney due to quadriceps injury, has now sustained a new niggle. Chopra feels that the player has not got enough chances.

"As for Nitish Kumar Reddy, he had quadriceps injury, and after that, he also developed neck spasms. When all that happens, he ends up being ruled out for three matches, meaning he's unavailable for selection. He didn't play the last ODI match either. In the previous one he did play, he bowled only a few overs and batted very low in the order. Before that, he played in the Test matches, in one he batted and in another he bowled. The day he was promoted up the batting order, he didn't bowl at all," said Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra added that Reddy could not be a future replacement for Hardik Pandya in the team. He backed his statement by mentioning injuries and lack of opportunities as a reason.

"We were trying to make ourselves future-ready or future-proof, considering that Hardik Pandya might not always be available due to injuries, but Nitish Kumar Reddy won't be that guy, because we just haven't been able to give him enough chances. Sometimes he gets injured himself; other times, he doesn't get enough opportunities after coming back. So whichever way you look at it, it's just not working out right now," said Chopra.

Rain played spoilsport in the first India vs Australia T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was back in his element with some spectacular hits but inclement weather proved to be a complete dampener as the match was called off after a steady spell of shower in Canberra.

With his deputy Shubman Gill (37 not out off 20 balls) also in good nick, Suryakumar showed controlled aggression before unleashing a flurry of attractive strokes en route his unbeaten 39 off 24 balls. The duo added 62 runs off 35 balls for the second wicket and both looked good for big scores which was not to be in the end.

