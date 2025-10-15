Indian cricket team star batter Rohit Sharma was seen batting at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of the ODI series against Australia. Rohit found himself in the headlines after losing his job as India's ODI captain. Ahead of the Australia series, Shubman Gill was appointed skipper with Shreyas Iyer serving as vice-captain. While Rohit will not have any leadership role, the star batter was included in the squad and he is all set to play his first match for India since the Champions Trophy final back in March. Rohit has been practising for some time now and the video of him playing cricket at Shivaji Park has gone viral.

ROHIT SHARMA IS PRACTICING AT SHIVAJI PARK...!!!!



- He is coming to rule Australia ODI series. pic.twitter.com/MyF6K6vaxd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2025

Rohit was seen playing a wide range of shots as he took on the bowlers. He played a number of cover drives and sweep shots as the fans cheered around the ground. "Khud ki hi gaadi ko phod diya (Broke his own car)," said a fan in a video while recording Rohit's six. Watch it here -

Rohit Sharma hit that six, it went straight and landed on his own Lamborghini. pic.twitter.com/LBINvmeDYc — (@rushiii_12) October 10, 2025

Earlier, Rohit opened up about the upcoming ODI series against Australia and even said that he takes pride in excelling in all three formats of the sport.

"I personally took a lot of pride in trying to excel in all three forms whenever I had the opportunity and that is something that a few others also did and that eventually rubbed off on the team as well," Rohit said.

"I love playing against them. I love going to Australia. It's a very challenging country to play cricket. People there love the game as well," he said, talking about the Australia tour.

"But certainly, Australia is a different challenge every time they have played against us. Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect. Hopefully we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do and get the result in our favour," he said.

(With PTI inputs)