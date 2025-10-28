The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed full details about Shreyas Iyer's injury that the batter suffered during the third ODI match against Australia in Sydney. The official release from BCCI stated that Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen that led to a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. However, the bleeding was immediately arrested by the doctors and BCCI said that his condition is now stable. The BCCI added that scans done on Tuesday revealed major improvements but specialists in India as well as Australia continue to monitor the cricketer's progress.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," the official release said.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress."

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he was glad to know about Iyer's improving health on the eve of the series opener against Australia.

"Now see, we are not doctors. When we saw from outside, when the catch was taken (by Shreyas), it looked like it was normal," he said in Canberra.

"But none of us were there, only those who were there can tell what actually happened. So they said after going inside it was felt you will have to pay good attention (to him). Then he was rushed to the specialist, and we were told about what happened.

"After that we talked to him, when he was talking normally, we felt that it is a little better now, because doctors and physios told us that it was an unfortunate incident, which happens rarely. But sometimes rare incidents happened to rare talent." It is understood that BCCI's head of medical services, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, in his communication to the board, commended the on-field medical staff for their swift and efficient response, which helped avert a potentially critical situation.

"God is with his side, he is recovering really well, doctors are supporting him, BCCI is in full support, he will recover soon and then we will take him home with us," Suryakumar said.

(With PTI inputs)