Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin said that people will start 'pointing fingers' if Virat Kohli failed to score big in the third ODI clash against Australia on Saturday. Virat has registered two ducks in the ODI series till now and his dismal run has resulted in chatter over his future. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma regained his form as the former India captain scored a gritty 73. Ashwin said that he hopes Virat will stage a comeback like Rohit and expressed his concern regarding the massive criticism that can follow any disappointing show from Kohli.

"I really hope he comes back and gets a score in Sydney. What happened to Rohit today (Thursday), Virat Kohli needs it in Sydney because, in India, we don't discuss why we lost; more often, we discuss because of whom we lost. Before people start pointing fingers, I hope Virat scores the runs," Ashwin said on his YouTube show.

Ashwin also said that he was 'worried' about the manner that Kohli lost his wicket against Australia fast bowler Xavier Bartlett. The ex-India star pointed out that the dismissal was a result of Kohli's inability to read the line of the ball properly and that can be a major concern for the star batter going forward.

"One thing I would be worried about is Virat actually missed the line of the ball. Virat planted his foot in line with the ball. That is telling me a story that he needs time in the middle. In Sydney, there is no reason why Virat should not make runs. But I think he would be thinking very deeply about how he got out in the last two games. It is not going to be easy, but I hope Virat gets out of it," Ashwin said.