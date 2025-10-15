The decision by the Indian cricket team players not to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts during the Asia Cup 2025 resulted in a massive controversy. Following their win in the group stage match, skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not exchange pleasantries with the Pakistan captain, Salman Ali Agha. The rest of the team also followed suit, and a similar stance was adopted on the two other occasions when they faced each other. The decision was a direct result of the political tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attacks.

However, ahead of their upcoming ODI series, Australian cricketers (both men and women) took aim at India's handshake decision and posted a video mocking the episode.

If handshakes are off the table, what's next



The Grade Cricketer's got our teams testing new moves to catch India off guard ahead of the Sunday's ODI series - only on Fox Cricket.#KayoSports #DontMissAThing #Cricket #India #ODI #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BvIQF1GNTN — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) October 13, 2025

The video uploaded by Kayo Sports on social media saw an anchor saying: "We all know India is on its way. But we've identified one critical weakness."

"We know that they're not huge fans of the traditional greeting (handshake), so we can throw them off before we've even bowled a ball," an anchor added.

Reactions from both Australia men's and women's team cricketers followed as they suggested various greetings that they can try out with the Indian players.

Meanwhile, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is racing against time to regain full fitness, with the latest scans revealing that his back stress fracture has not yet healed.

The 32-year-old, who has been out of action for several weeks, is unlikely to feature in the first Test of The Ashes, starting on November 21, and Australian medical staff are weighing up whether to risk him at all this summer. Amid all the speculations about his status, the Aussie skipper broke his silence on his fitness, according to SEN.

Cummins himself admitted that his chances of making an early return remain slim.

"I wouldn't put a percentage on it, but I'd probably say less likely than likely," he said, as quoted from SEN. "But we've still got a bit of time," he added.