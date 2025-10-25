Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did not make any clear statements regarding the 2027 ODI World Cup despite multiple queries from Australia great Adam Gilchrist. The two stalwarts were quite impressive on Saturday as they stitched together a stunning partnership to guide India to victory in the third ODI encounter against Australia in Sydney. While Rohit slammed a record-breaking ton, Kohli provided perfect support with an unbeaten 74. Following the match, both Rohit and Virat thanked the Australian crowd for their support and spoke about their experiences of playing in Australia.

"We've loved coming to this country, we've played some good cricket, thank you guys for coming in big numbers and supporting us," Kohli said.

"Thank you Australia," Rohit added.

Rohit, who received the Player of the Series award for his stunning show, was once again asked by Gilchrist about his journey to the ODI World Cup 2027. However, he did not give a direct reply.

"I love playing in Australia and in general, Sydney. It's a great ground, great crowd, great pitch as well. So, when you come to places like this, you want to challenge yourself as a batter, as a player. And that is what I expected. I never thought for one second that it is going to be easy. I love doing what I do. And I hope I continue to do that," Rohit said.

There has been a lot of chatter over Rohit and Virat's ODI futures in the recent past. Both players have already announced their retirements from Tests as well as T20I cricket. The decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the ODI skipper sparked conversations about the stalwarts possibly retiring from ODIs as well.



India won the third ODI encounter by 9 wickets but ended up losing the three-match ODI series 2-1.