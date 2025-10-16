Star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made a Pakistani fan's day in Perth, days ahead of the start of a three-match ODI series against Australia. Set to make their return to the Indian team after almost seven months, Kohli and Rohit arrived in Perth on Wednesday ahead of the series-opener at the Optus Stadium on Sunday, October 19. The two were seen batting together in the nets during a practice session recently. On Thursday, the two gave autographs to a fan outside the Indian team's hotel in Perth.

While Kohli signed an RCB and a Team India jersey, Rohit, who was already sitting on the bus, came out of the vehicle to fulfill the fan's request.

"It was lovely meeting Kohli. I have met him before as well. He is very humble. I had just asked him once," said Sahil, who hails from Karachi, Pakistan, in a video shared by RevSportz.

"Same for Rohit, who was already sitting on the bus. I just signaled him, requesting for an autograph...I mean that's a lot," he added.

The players are expected to undergo a brief acclimatisation period before the limited-overs series begins on October 19.

The tour of Australia will feature three One-Day Internationals followed by a five-match T20I series, setting the stage for an exciting contest between two of the world's top cricketing nations.

With India aiming to maintain their impressive overseas form, the tour is seen as a crucial test of both character and depth. Fans are eagerly awaiting the action as young skipper Shubman Gill leads the side, looking to set the tone for the series.

The three ODIs will also mark the much-awaited return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international action after a significant break.

Cricket enthusiasts are thrilled to see the senior duo back on the field, even as Gill captains the team in their presence - a fascinating dynamic that adds an extra layer of intrigue to this high-profile tour.

India's white-ball tour of Australia begins with the ODI opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium, followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively. A five-match T20I series will follow, starting October 29.

The last time India toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series was in 2020-21, when they lost 2-1 but bounced back to win the T20I series by the same margin.

(With IANS Inputs)