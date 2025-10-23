Australia's spin sensation Adam Zampa has etched his name in history as he jumps over former Australian skipper Steve Waugh to become the 7th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs. He achieved this feat in his recent outing against India in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Zampa has scalped 196 wickets at an average of 28.33 in 115 matches, with best bowling figures of 5/35, going past Waugh, who has 195 wickets under his belt. The wrist-spinner finished with four wickets despite conceding 60 runs in 10 overs. Zampa, who has been Australia's mainstay white-ball spinner, registered his 12th four-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Zampa gave Australia successive breakthroughs, dismissing Iyer and KL Rahul. Zampa brought India further down to 226/8 by removing Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy in one over. Zampa returned figures of 4/60 in 10 overs.

Coming to the match, hard-fought fifties from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and cameos from Rana, Arshdeep Singh in the back end push India to close on 264/9 after early setbacks against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide.

India added 66 runs in the final 10 overs. Josh Hazlewood was very lethal with his tight lengths, conceding just 29 runs in 10 overs; however, he went wicketless. Xavier Bartlett and Zampa shared seven wickets combined.

Hazlewood tied up India's top order after Australia elected to field.

While Bartlett, playing his first match of the series, wreaked havoc in Adelaide, he first dismissed skipper Shubman Gill for 9, followed by Kohli for a duck in the same over. This was the first time in Kohli's ODI career that he was dismissed for ducks in two back-to-back matches.

It is a must-win game for India, as Australia kicked off the three-match ODI series with a commanding seven-wicket win.