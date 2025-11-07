The 4th T20I between India and Australia turned out to be a low-scoring contest. Though India emerged triumphant in the game, many players produced uncharacteristic displays with the bat. Abhishek Sharma, who has been tearing Australian bowlers apart since the start of the series, scored just 28 runs in the 21 balls he faced. Abhishek is a player who usually bats at a strike of 200 or more, but the Queensland T20I was a rare occasion where Australia managed to shackle the southpaw, thanks to the nature of the pitch.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 20 runs from 10 balls in the match, even trolled Abhishek over his low strike rate.

"Kabhi dekha hai sher ko ghaas khaate hue? (Have you ever seen a lion eating grass?)," referring to his 133.33 strike rate in the 4th T20I.

"Aaj sher ghaas khaa rha thaa dheere dheere karke, (Today, the lion was eating grass - slowly, bit by bit)," he added.

As it turned out, even India's total of 167/8 in the match was too much for Australia. The hosts could only score 119 before being bowled out in 18.2 overs. Suryakumar admitted after the game that the pitch wasn't a typical T20 wicket where a team can easily score over 200 runs.

"Credit to all the batters, especially Abhishek and Shubman. The way they started in the powerplay was smart, they realised early it wasn't a typical wicket for 200+. Everyone chipped in, and it was a complete team effort with the bat. The messages were clear from outside as well, me and Gauti bhai were on the same page. The bowlers adapted quickly, especially with a bit of dew coming in," Surya said after the match.

Leading 2-1 against Australia after the first 4 matches, India now have to win the final game on Saturday if they are to clinch the series.