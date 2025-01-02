India pacer Akash Deep was on Thursday ruled out of the the fifth and final Test against Australia starting here on Friday owing to a stiff back. Akash had taken five wickets from two Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne so far. He was a bit unlucky to not get more as multiple catches were dropped off his bowling during the two games. "Akash Deep is out with back issue," India coach Gautam Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference in Sydney.

Gambhir said the playing XI would be decided after taking a look at the pitch.

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer bowled a total of 87.5 overs across two Test matches and his niggle could be a result of the heavier than usual workload he has endured.

The hard Australian grounds can cause knee, ankle and back issues for pacers.

Either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could make it to the eleven in place of Akash.

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series and need to win the fifth and final game to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Australia confirmed all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will take no part in the series-decider owing to bad form.

Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster is set to make his debut, Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed during a press-conference on the eve of the match.

The 33-year-old Marsh scored only 73 runs in seven innings across four Tests ad Cummins cited this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 over in the series so far, claiming just three wickets.

"We have one change in our side. Beau Webster comes in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," Cummins said at the pre-match press conference.

The 31-year-old Webster, who played against India A in November, has scored 5247 runs and taken 148 wickets in first-class cricket. Webster has been in good form in the Sheffield Shield and averaged over 55 last season.

Australia are hoping to clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014/15.

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

