India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy silenced his doubters by smashing his maiden Test century on Day 3 of the ongoing 4th Test against Australia on Saturday. The 21-year-old remained unbeaten on 105 at stumps on Day 3 after stitching a crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar (50) for the eighth wicket to take India to 385/9 in reply to Australia's 474. His knock comes after former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar questioned his place in the team, saying that it's too early to consider him an all-rounder.

Manjrekar had made the comments ahead of the ongoing Test in Melbourne while discussing India's possible playing XI.

"See, there is no doubting the potential he has and how good he has played. But, can we get 120 from somebody who bats at no. 8. He is clearly not a bowler who can get you a seven wicket haul like Shardul Thakur. Is he, at this stage good enough to be pushed up the order and played as pure batter by dropping someone out of form? Then you can add an extra bowler. His bowling is not good enough to play him as a bowling all-rounder. It is too early to consider him as a batting all-rounder," Manjrekar had said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

However, PUMA Cricket took a dig at Manjrekar, highlighting his old remarks on the player. For the unversed, Reddy is sponsored by PUMA.

Taking to social media, PUMA, from their cricket handle, responded to an old tweet from Manjrekar. PUMA shared a picture of Reddy 'shushing' during an official photoshoot with them.

Meanwhile, Reddy's resilient century was studded with 10 fours and a maximum as India successfully avoided the follow-on threat and kept Australia at bay throughout the day's proceedings after losing Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (17) early on Day 3.

Reddy will again be in the spotlight on Sunday as India still trail by 116 runs. With tailender Mohammed Siraj, on the other end, the youngster will look to reduce the deficit to hand Indian bowlers an edge in the match.

(With ANI Inputs)